Coronavirus: Kingston Transit further reduces services, adds dedicated hospital shuttle

The City of Kingston has announced that Kingston Transit buses will be operating on a reduced service schedule seven days a week due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

To accommodate health professionals still needing to get downtown to Kingston’s hospital, a shuttle service will be added to make up for the reduced transit service, the city says.

Previously, Kingston Transit reduced its services to a Saturday schedule from Monday to Friday, with both Saturday and Sunday keeping their regular schedules.

Starting Thursday, every day will see a reduced Sunday schedule, with a few exceptions:

All express routes will be reduced to 60-minute service frequency and will operate from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 7 will be reduced to 60-minute service frequency and will operate from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Routes 1 and 15 will reduce service to operate from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Routes 17, 18 and 18Q will be suspended.

The city says to help health-care workers commute to work, they will be adding a dedicated shuttle bus that will offer direct service from the Centre 70 park and ride to Kingston General Hospital from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

“Service level changes are being made due to the decline in ridership, with some routes down as much as 80 per cent, and to further protect our bus operators and passengers. Riders should only use Kingston Transit for essential trips at this time,” a city statement read.

These changes will remain in place until further notice.