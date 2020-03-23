Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Coronavirus: TSX sinks amid COVID-19 pandemic despite higher crude, gold prices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2020 4:49 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 4:50 pm
Coronavirus around the world: March 23, 2020
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus around the world: March 23, 2020

Higher crude and gold prices couldn’t help Canada’s main stock index from sinking to start the trading week as heightened fears over the new coronavirus continued to grip investors.

The S&P/TSX composite index lost 632.32 points or 5.3 per cent on the day to close at 11,228.49.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 582.05 points at 18,591.93. The S&P 500 index was down 67.52 points at 2,237.40, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.84 points at 6,860.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.05 cents US compared with an average of 69.77 cents US on Friday.

Global News Morning Market & Business Report – March 23, 2020
Global News Morning Market & Business Report – March 23, 2020

The May crude contract was up 73 cents at US$23.36 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 0.2 of a cent at US$1.67 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was up US$83 at US$1,567.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 7.1 cents at US$2.10 a pound.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus canadaTSXstock marketsNYSEcanada marketsCanada crude oilCrude Oil gas pricesTSX goldTSX tradingTSX trading Coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.