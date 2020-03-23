Menu

Okanagan weather: slight cool down with a chance of showers

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 2:24 pm
There is a chance of showers or wet snow late Tuesday in the Okanagan.
There is a chance of showers or wet snow late Tuesday in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

After a beautiful start to spring, with temperatures in the mid-teens for the first two days of the new season, slightly cooler air has arrived for the work week ahead.

Double digits should be reached Monday afternoon with a chance of showers late in the day before the mercury flips below freezing during the evening.

Sunny breaks are likely to start the day on Tuesday before clouds roll back in with a chance of late-day showers once again as a trough lingers over the region.

Temperatures will dip back a bit with afternoon highs back into high single digits.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday with a chilly start to the day around -6 C before conditions warm back towards double digits as clouds return on Thursday.

Mostly cloudy conditions will finish the week with double digits, heat returning and a chance of showers into the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

RainSunshineWarm WeatherCloudBC weatherCool Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
