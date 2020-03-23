Brampton man facing charges following Hwy. 401 pursuit near London, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after provincial police officers were led on a pursuit down Hwy. 401 near London, Ont. Sunday night.

It was around 6 p.m. when police say they were called to a report of a stolen three-axle commercial truck that was being driven down the 401.

Officers from several OPP detachments became involved in the pursuit, including from Middlesex and Oxford, as well as the London Highway Safety Division.

Video taken by another motorist shows the truck driving erratically down the highway and swerving across multiple eastbound lanes. As many as nine police cruisers can be seen tailing the truck.

Police say the truck entered the ditch after losing one its front tires on a spike belt. Ontario Provincial Police

Police said the truck lost a front tire after striking a spike belt, and entered the north ditch just west of Dorchester Road.

The man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from a peace officer and two counts of dangerous driving.

The accused was held for a bail hearing Monday in a Woodstock Ont., court.

No officers were physically injured, police said.