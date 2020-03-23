Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton man facing charges following Hwy. 401 pursuit near London, Ont.: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 23, 2020 2:42 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 2:50 pm
OPP pursue alleged stolen truck on Hwy. 401 near London
Provincial police say a 33-year-old Brampton man is facing charges after officers pursued a truck along Hwy. 401 on Sunday near London, Ont. Police allege the truck had been stolen from Oxford County. The accused faces charges including possession of stolen property and flight from a peace officer.

A 33-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after provincial police officers were led on a pursuit down Hwy. 401 near London, Ont. Sunday night.

It was around 6 p.m. when police say they were called to a report of a stolen three-axle commercial truck that was being driven down the 401.

Officers from several OPP detachments became involved in the pursuit, including from Middlesex and Oxford, as well as the London Highway Safety Division.

READ MORE: 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in London-Middlesex, bringing local total to 14

Video taken by another motorist shows the truck driving erratically down the highway and swerving across multiple eastbound lanes. As many as nine police cruisers can be seen tailing the truck.

Police say the truck entered the ditch after losing one its front tires on a spike belt.
Police say the truck entered the ditch after losing one its front tires on a spike belt. Ontario Provincial Police

Police said the truck lost a front tire after striking a spike belt, and entered the north ditch just west of Dorchester Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from a peace officer and two counts of dangerous driving.

The accused was held for a bail hearing Monday in a Woodstock Ont., court.

No officers were physically injured, police said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonOPPOntario Provincial PoliceBramptonStolen Vehiclehighway 401TruckLondon crimemiddlesex oppPursuitOxford OPP401 pursuit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.