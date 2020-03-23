Man charged with brandishing knife at Peterborough Transit driver

A 37-year-old Peterborough man is facing charges following a weekend incident at the Simcoe Street bus terminal.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the bus terminal after receiving a report that an unknown man had brandished a box knife at a bus driver and threatened the driver.
Police were provided with a description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect still in the area.
Allen James Hikoaluk, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Sunday, police said.
