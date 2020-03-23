Menu

Crime

Man charged with brandishing knife at Peterborough Transit driver

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 10:32 am
A man faces weapons charges related to an incident at the Peterborough Transit bus terminal.
A man faces weapons charges related to an incident at the Peterborough Transit bus terminal. Global News Peterborough file

A 37-year-old Peterborough man is facing charges following a weekend incident at the Simcoe Street bus terminal.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the bus terminal after receiving a report that an unknown man had brandished a box knife at a bus driver and threatened the driver.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Peterborough offering free transit, closes household hazardous waste depot

Police were provided with a description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect still in the area.

Allen James Hikoaluk, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Sunday, police said.

Peterborough taking precautions with COVID-19 and public transit
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
