Community food drive in Peterborough to support Kawartha Food Share

A citywide food drive is underway in Peterborough to support Kawartha Food Share food bank during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the food bank, more than 80 volunteers will be dispersed around the city to collect food donations. Residents were encouraged to have donation bags on their porches before 9 a.m. and as visible as possible. The porch drive campaign has been dubbed Spare a Square.

Donations will refill shelves at the food bank to support its member agencies.

Our first volunteer is back and we’ve already filled TWO watermelon bins full of donations!! INCREDIBLE!! pic.twitter.com/aTMIRwxr3s — Kawartha Food Share (@Kaw_FoodShare) March 23, 2020

“If we happen to miss your donation bag, we are so sorry! ‬Please consider dropping it off in one of our collection bins located at every local grocery store if & when you are able,” the food bank stated.

Among the most required items is toilet paper, which the food bank recommends being in a resealable bag.

Other items considered helpful:

Any non-perishable fruit and vegetable items

Baby formula

Peanut butter

Canned soup/stew

Feminine hygiene products

Canned tuna

Pasta and pasta sauce

Alpha-Getti, Kraft Dinner and Chef Boyardee

Breakfast cereal

Rice

Donations of unused cellphones with a charger are also being accepted. Greenwood Coalition is distributing the phones to vulnerable neighbours to help keep open channels of communication with people most in need.

