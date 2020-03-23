Community food drive in Peterborough to support Kawartha Food Share

A citywide food drive is underway in Peterborough to support Kawartha Food Share food bank during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the food bank, more than 80 volunteers will be dispersed around the city to collect food donations. Residents were encouraged to have donation bags on their porches before 9 a.m. and as visible as possible. The porch drive campaign has been dubbed Spare a Square.
Donations will refill shelves at the food bank to support its member agencies.
“If we happen to miss your donation bag, we are so sorry! Please consider dropping it off in one of our collection bins located at every local grocery store if & when you are able,” the food bank stated.
Among the most required items is toilet paper, which the food bank recommends being in a resealable bag.
Other items considered helpful:
- Any non-perishable fruit and vegetable items
- Baby formula
- Peanut butter
- Canned soup/stew
- Feminine hygiene products
- Canned tuna
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Alpha-Getti, Kraft Dinner and Chef Boyardee
- Breakfast cereal
- Rice
Donations of unused cellphones with a charger are also being accepted. Greenwood Coalition is distributing the phones to vulnerable neighbours to help keep open channels of communication with people most in need.
COMMENTS