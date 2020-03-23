Man injured in Pineridge duplex fire on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says one person was injured after a fire broke out at a Pineridge duplex on Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Pineland Road Northeast at around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found thick, black smoke billowing from the main-floor windows.

In a Sunday news release, the CFD said the blaze was quickly extinguished and very little structural damage was reported.

The man living on the side of the duplex where the fire originated was taken to hospital with minor burns, according to the CFD.

The fire department said both sides of the duplex had functioning smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

