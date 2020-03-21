Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Okanagan musician beats stress by sharing online performances

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 9:13 pm
Okanagan musician connects with thousands online
Normally towering above his audience, Brent Tyler has had to adjust the way he connects and shares his music, with venues being forced to close their doors. The musician is weathering the storm by taking his performances online,  giving free concerts on Facebook.

Normally towering above his audience, Brent Tyler has had to adjust the way he connects and shares his music, with venues being forced to close their doors.

“In one day and I lost $3,000 of shows immediately,” Tyler told Global News on Saturday.

Related News

“Over the last week, I’ve lost $5,000 and I already have $20,000 worth of shows booked throughout summer through to September that are pending cancellation.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: provincial event restrictions pinch Kelowna musicians

The musician is weathering the storm by taking his performances online,  giving free concerts on Facebook. But one show, in particular, has blown him away.

“There were 1,000 people who watched it and I haven’t had 1,000 people at one of my shows in a long time,” said Tyler.

“I just thought, man, this is really cool how people have the time and opportunity to slow down and consume some music and consume some art.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: West Kelowna’s Dirt Road Opera built on friendship and love of music

His robust voice has been carrying him through his craft that he has perfected over the last 20 years.

With it, he is hoping that he can continue to offer a little break from isolation with a Facebook live concert with Kelowna music duo, Josh and Bex on March 28 at 4 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusOkanaganCOVID-19newspentictonsouth okanaganentertainmentbc coronavirusCoronavirus BCCommunity Reporterb.c. covid-19Okanagan musicianBrent TylerSlackwater BrewingOkanagan COVID-19Penticton MusicianVenues Closed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.