2 taken to hospital after crash in Saint John: police

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on Majors Brook Drive in Saint John on Saturday.

The Saint John Police Force says officers were called to the scene just before 10 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a vehicle in the nearby brook.

Two people were removed from the vehicle and have been taken to hospital.

There is no update on their condition at this time.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the incident.

