Lifestyle

All dressed up and nowhere to go: B.C. woman hosts stay-at-home soiree in the age of COVID-19

By Michael Newman Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 8:19 pm
Laura Starr is hosting a digital soiree on March 20.
Laura Starr is hosting a digital soiree on March 20. Global News

A Vancouver woman who has been hunkered down in her apartment amid the coronavirus pandemic is hosting a digital soiree in an effort to connect with others.

Tech Talk: Social distancing tech

Laura Starr created All Dressed Up and Nowhere To Go, an event that gives people a reason to change out of the pyjamas they’ve been wearing at home this past week.

View this post on Instagram

#ALLDRESSEDUPANDNOWHERETOGO ✨ It’s a Stay At Home Ball! Pull out your version of fancy, be it a gown or sparkly suspenders or delicate undergarments – whatever makes you shine – and join me (and the world) for an isolation inspired soirée!! ✨ I will be live on Instagram, side by two with @scotthawthorn but you can be wherever you want with anyone in the world. ✨ When: Friday, March 20 | 7pm (PDT) Where: IG, Twitter, or FB How: Post pics 📸 share stories 🗣 divulge dance moves 🕺🏻💃🏽and crack that nice bottle of Champagne 🍾 👉Don’t forget to hashtag #alldressedupandnowheretogo ✨ Let’s create some high times during these low times. ❤️All ages – All identities – All attire❤️ . . . 🙏This event was inspired by a lovely family in Ontario ( @rachelhawkescameron ) who are hosting a similar vein of affairs. Check her out if you’re in her time zone. ✨ PLEASE SHARE + SPREAD THE WORD! The interweb is our limit!

A post shared by Laura Starr (@ellestarr) on

At 7 p.m. on Friday, she is inviting everyone to dress up in their favourite outfit and connect with others via social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re all just a button away,” Starr said. “There’s so much technology out there and this isolation does not need to be so lonely.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says could be months to see effects of distancing

The digital get-together is taking place on all social media platforms, and Starr is encouraging people to make it their own.

“Go online and share pics with your friends, set up some Zoom conferences, Facetime your parents,” Starr said.

Those who want to take part are asked to use the hashtag #ALLDRESSEDUPNOWHERETOGO.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Social Mediacoronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadabc coronavirusself isolationLonelinesssocial gathering
