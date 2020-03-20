All dressed up and nowhere to go: B.C. woman hosts stay-at-home soiree in the age of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver woman who has been hunkered down in her apartment amid the coronavirus pandemic is hosting a digital soiree in an effort to connect with others.

Laura Starr created All Dressed Up and Nowhere To Go, an event that gives people a reason to change out of the pyjamas they’ve been wearing at home this past week.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, she is inviting everyone to dress up in their favourite outfit and connect with others via social media.

#alldressedupandnowheretogo It’s a Stay At Home Ball! Friday, March 20 at 7pm. An isolation inspired soirée that you can share from your home with anyone in the world! See you on the inter web! 🍾💃🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/RAU0yy8s2e — Laura Starr (@LauraStarrVino) March 19, 2020

“We’re all just a button away,” Starr said. “There’s so much technology out there and this isolation does not need to be so lonely.”

The digital get-together is taking place on all social media platforms, and Starr is encouraging people to make it their own.

“Go online and share pics with your friends, set up some Zoom conferences, Facetime your parents,” Starr said.

Those who want to take part are asked to use the hashtag #ALLDRESSEDUPNOWHERETOGO.