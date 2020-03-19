Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario cabinet minister in self-isolation, awaiting COVID-19 test results

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 11:44 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 11:48 pm
Ford government promises supportive measures for Ontario residents
WATCH ABOVE: Ahead of the emergency session to pass legislation protecting Ontario workers, the premier also announced a number of other measures aimed at easing the stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, who serves as president of the treasury board in Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet, says he is in self-isolation pending the results of a COVID-19 test.

“This past weekend I developed mild symptoms associated with #COVID-19 and have been tested,” he wrote in a tweet Thursday night.

“I’ve been in isolation since, working from home, and will advise when my test results are known. Thank you to all Ontarians who are working together to fight #COVID19.”

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 43 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 251 active cases

Bethlenfalvy was elected as the MPP for Pickering—Uxbridge in 2018. He was named to Ford’s cabinet shortly thereafter.

As of Thursday evening, there were 258 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

