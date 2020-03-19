Coronavirus: Ontario cabinet minister in self-isolation, awaiting COVID-19 test results

Send this page to someone via email

Peter Bethlenfalvy, who serves as president of the treasury board in Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet, says he is in self-isolation pending the results of a COVID-19 test.

“This past weekend I developed mild symptoms associated with #COVID-19 and have been tested,” he wrote in a tweet Thursday night.

“I’ve been in isolation since, working from home, and will advise when my test results are known. Thank you to all Ontarians who are working together to fight #COVID19.”

Bethlenfalvy was elected as the MPP for Pickering—Uxbridge in 2018. He was named to Ford’s cabinet shortly thereafter.

As of Thursday evening, there were 258 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

This past weekend I developed mild symptoms associated with #COVIDー19 and have been tested. I've been in isolation since, working from home, and will advise when my test results are known. Thank you to all Ontarians who are working together to fight #COVID19.#ONpoli — Peter Bethlenfalvy (@PBethlenfalvy) March 20, 2020

