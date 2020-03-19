Coronavirus: Air Canada suspends 2 routes at YLW because of COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Two flights at Kelowna International Airport have been suspended because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Air Canada announced that the Kelowna to Edmonton flight and the Kelowna to Toronto flight will undergo temporary suspensions, both from March 23 to April 30.

The suspensions were just two of many announced by Air Canada.

In a press release, Kelowna International Airport (YLW) said other routes are operating, but that they may be on a reduced schedule.

YLW also said WestJet announced the suspension of all commercial, international and transborder operations for a 30-day period, starting Sunday, March 22.

“The safety of airport employees, passengers and our greater community is our top priority,” airport director Sam Samaddar, adding YLW is committed to keeping the public informed about the constantly changing landscape caused by COVID-19.

YLW said Swoop’s service to Las Vegas will be suspended as of Monday, March 23, and that Sunwing Vacations has already suspended all southbound flight (March 17 to April 9).

The federal government has issued a travel advisory, asking Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of the country until further notice.

The government also said listed recommendations for travellers. Those recommendations can be found here.

At YLW, the airport said temporary changes have been made and will stay in effect until further notice.

The changes include:

Most dining services featuring take-out service only.

The drop-off valet service will not be available.

The airport ambassador program has been suspended.

The family adventure zone has been temporarily closed.

Increased sanitization of high-touch points.

More hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminal.

Implemented social distancing measures.

“While the situation with COVID-19 is in flux, our commitment to safety and the well-being of everyone at YLW has not changed,” said Samaddar.

“We remain committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone who comes into the airport.”