Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: B.C. couple donates $1K following meat-hoarding backlash, death threats

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 8:44 pm
A couple has made a $1,000 donation to their local food bank following online backlash.
A couple has made a $1,000 donation to their local food bank following online backlash. Global News

“We’re sorry for upsetting the Lake Country community,” said Dan Marcotte, a Lake Country resident. “That wasn’t our intent.”

A couple in Lake Country, B.C. has gone viral, from a video showing them buying two shopping carts full of meat.

Related News

READ MORE: ‘Get a grip’: B.C. woman appeals for calm after watching couple clean out meat section in supermarket

“We just wanted to protect ourselves, our family and our animals,” Marcotte told Global News on Thursday.

Marcotte said he and his girlfriend panicked after seeing people at the supermarkets hoarding food and other necessities — and that prompted him to buy the meat.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. government announces 9 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

“We decided to go, buy meat and essentials to get us by because, according to the media, this could go on for months,” said Marcotte.

The viral video has garnered more than 300,000 views on YouTube and others on social media platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

Marcotte told Global News that he has received death threats online stemming from the incident.

READ MORE: Okanagan, B.C. residents struggle to return to Canada amid outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic

“I’m just worried about myself getting death threats.”

The couple say they never meant any harm and told Global News they purposely went to the market near closing time to lower the chance that they were buying meat others needed.

“I want to make right, I want to give Lake Country food bank a donation of $1,000, to show the community that we are not cruel we are not benefiting,” said Marcotte.

Marcotte said they wont be reselling any of the meat online.

Challenges of COVID-19 social distancing and self-isolation
Challenges of COVID-19 social distancing and self-isolation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusOkanaganYouTubebc coronavirusDeath ThreatshoardingOnline bullyingb.c. coronavirusmeat hoarderstockpiling
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.