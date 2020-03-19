Volunteers, donations in short supply at food banks in New Brunswick

While people across the Maritimes rush to stock up on supplies, food banks across the region are feeling the effects.

Chantal Senecal with Food Depot Alimentaire in Moncton, says food donations have dropped down significantly this week and so has the number of volunteers, many of whom are seniors fearful of contracting the virus.

She said that retail donations have also dropped by more than 50 per cent.

“It’s a huge concern for us,” said Senecal.

But 71-year-old Barry Wasson of Moncton said he wants to continue volunteering at The Peter McKee Food Centre.

“If I get the disease it is not the end of the world, even if I die it is not the end of the world, but there is a lot of people that still need help, he said.

But his wife, Elizabeth Wasson, also a volunteer, said regrettably Thursday would be their last day .

“I am getting a little nervous we both are at that age and we both have some health issues,” she said,

Karen Theriault with Feed Nova Scotia said they are doing their best to keep up with demand, after 20 per cent of the 140 food banks across the province were forced to close, many of which were located in churches and schools that shut down amid the pandemic.

“With this huge situation that we are all facing right now we are anticipating increased demand. We know there are many people that are reaching out looking for support,” she said.

On Wednesday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said financial support is on the way.

“We can help with financial support over and above what already is provided to assist in order to ensure we meet any increased demand,” said Higgs.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, people across the Maritimes who want to donate to food banks are being asked to make monetary donations instead of donating actual food.

