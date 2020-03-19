Menu

Crime

Charge laid, nearly a year after 13-year-old girl killed in Coquitlam crash

By Erin Ubels Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 2:17 pm
A collision at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent claimed the life of a 13 year old girl, after a black BMW spun out and struck a group of pedestrian waiting in the crosswalk. .

A 27-year-old man has been charged, nearly one year after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle in Coquitlam.

In late March of last year, the driver of a black 2012 BMW 328 collided with a black 2010 Dodge Charger at the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent.

READ MORE: 29-year-old cyclist killed by driver in Port Coquitlam intersection

The impact of the crash caused the BMW to spin out into five children who were waiting at the crosswalk. A 13-year-old girl was killed, while a six-year-old boy was injured.

Coquitlam RCMP haven’t released the name of the man charged because he has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act, and not the Criminal Code.

Coquitlam crash kills one and leaves two injured

READ MORE: Multiple vehicles, pedestrians involved in Coquitlam crash that left 1 dead, 1 injured

He is charged with one count of driving without due care and attention.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties say no further charges are expected.

CrashCollisionInvestigationCoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPTeenagerCoquitlam crashcharge laid13-year-old girl
