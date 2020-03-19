Charge laid, nearly a year after 13-year-old girl killed in Coquitlam crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man has been charged, nearly one year after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle in Coquitlam.

In late March of last year, the driver of a black 2012 BMW 328 collided with a black 2010 Dodge Charger at the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent.

The impact of the crash caused the BMW to spin out into five children who were waiting at the crosswalk. A 13-year-old girl was killed, while a six-year-old boy was injured.

Coquitlam RCMP haven’t released the name of the man charged because he has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act, and not the Criminal Code.

He is charged with one count of driving without due care and attention.

Mounties say no further charges are expected.