Police respond to single-vehicle rollover near West Kelowna’s Boucherie Road

A single-vehicle rollover just after 6 p.m. Tuesday prompted emergency crews to rush to the 2400 block of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.
Police say a 46-year-old West Kelowna man was driving a Chevrolet Malibu when it went off the road and down an embankment before rolling onto its roof.
The driver was not injured in the crash, according to police.
RCMP said intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the collision and that the investigation is ongoing.
