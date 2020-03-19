Menu

Police respond to single-vehicle rollover near West Kelowna’s Boucherie Road

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 12:24 pm
Police say there were no injuries after a vehicle went off West Kelowna's Boucherie Road and rolled onto its roof.
Police say there were no injuries after a vehicle went off West Kelowna's Boucherie Road and rolled onto its roof. Courtesy: Randy Millis

A single-vehicle rollover just after 6 p.m. Tuesday prompted emergency crews to rush to the 2400 block of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

Police say a 46-year-old West Kelowna man was driving a Chevrolet Malibu when it went off the road and down an embankment before rolling onto its roof.

READ MORE: Highway 97 south of Okanagan Falls reopened following fatal vehicle incident

The driver was not injured in the crash, according to police.

RCMP said intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the collision and that the investigation is ongoing.

