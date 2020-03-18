ICBC moves to phone and email insurance renewals amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) is moving to vehicle insurance renewals by phone and email during the coronavirus pandemic.

Insurance brokers will continue to process the renewals. The additional steps ensure British Columbians can access the insurance services they need without requiring in-person contact.

1:57 Global Exclusive: ICBC exploring online renewals Global Exclusive: ICBC exploring online renewals

“ICBC’s top priority is the health and safety of its customers, partners and employees, and that’s why we are moving forward with emergency protocols to allow brokers to conduct ICBC business over the phone during this difficult time,” ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez said.

Brokers will remain open for business for people who want to visit in person or for transactions that cannot be done over the phone, such as vehicle registrations and new policies.

The province will not longer require the display of decals while these new protocols are in place. A customer can still pick up a decal at a broker after renewing insurance by email or over the phone.

Story continues below advertisement

The government is in the midst of communicating the new rules to police so officers are aware updated decals are not required. Once the decal can be obtained, it should be displayed on the licence plate.

READ MORE: ICBC suspends road tests in bid to curb spread of novel coronavirus

Insurance cancellations and policy changes will be available online.

“With the COVID-19 outbreak impacting brokers’ offices and customers, these provisional changes are the right move to help protect the health and wellness of everyone, while continuing to meet British Columbians’ insurance needs,” Insurance Brokers Association of B.C. executive director Chuck Byrne said.

ICBC is not changing the driver’s licence renewal protocols. The public insurer is working on further measures to help employees and customers.

The public insurer is also continuing to work with brokers through a joint task force on additional online services, including a more permanent process for insurance renewals.

READ MORE: ICBC and insurance brokers launch task force for online auto insurance renewals

On Tuesday, ICBC announced it is suspending road tests in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

“All motorcycle, passenger, and commercial road tests are cancelled until further notice,” said ICBC in a media release.

“ICBC will reassess the situation in two weeks, taking into account public health recommendations and other operational considerations at that time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The insurer says it is contacting people with scheduled tests individually, and will do its best to reschedule when possible.

–with files from Simon Little