Flood watch issued for Peterborough region: conservation authority

A flood watch has been issued for all waterbodies in the Otonabee Conservation’s jurisdiction in the Peterborough area.

The conservation authority advises flood conditions are a possibility in Peterborough, the City of Kawartha Lakes, Trent Hills along with the Townships of Selwyn, Douro-Dummer, Asphodel-Norwood, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Cavan Monaghan.

The flood watch is updated from a flood statement which was issued last week.

Otonabee Conservation says milder temperatures along with up to 20 to 30 millimetres of rain expected between Thursday and Friday could contribute to potential “nuisance or minor flooding” in some of the watershed’s low-lying areas.

A Flood Watch as been issued for all waterbodies in the Otonabee Conservation Region. Residents should watch for possible flooding, keep away from all waterbodies, dams, culverts & bridges and stay clear of anywhere water is accumulating #ONFloodhttps://t.co/mCluHp8Pvb — Otonabee Conservation (@OtonabeeC) March 18, 2020

Neil MacFarlane, flood forecasting and warning duty officer, says the rainfall along with run-off, snowmelt and frozen/saturated ground conditions, could result in accumulations and ponding of water where there is poor drainage.

“This could lead to inundation of roads and pathways in low-lying areas, and higher than normal water levels and flows in area rivers, streams, creeks,” he said.

Otonabee Conservation advises area residents to monitor for possible flooding and keep away from all watercourses, waterbodies and conveyance structures such as dams, culverts and bridges and stay clear of anywhere that water can be seen to be accumulating and ponding.

The flood watch will remain in effect until Monday, March 23.

4:28 Otonabee region flood outlook for Spring 2020 Otonabee region flood outlook for Spring 2020