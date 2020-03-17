Coronavirus: All City of Guelph facilities closed, council meetings suspended

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has closed all of its facilities to the public, including city hall, in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to a post on the city’s website, public services such as transit, waste collection, water and wastewater treatment will continue.

“We know closures and cancellations are disruptive and inconvenient, but we think it’s the best way to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Several meetings of Guelph city councillors have been cancelled, including one on March 23 and another on March 30.

Arenas, pools and recreation centres that are run by the city have been closed until April 6 and the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre has been closed to the public until April 30.

The city has banned the public from The Elliott long-term care facility and shut down the Guelph Farmers’ Market along with all libraries, museums and the provincial offences court.

“These are big disruptions for everyone, and especially for those who rely on public services,” CAO Scott Stewart said.

“Now is the time to take care of each other while providing critical public services we know people count on.”

The Guelph Police Service is also asking residents to stay away from their headquarters at 15 Wyndham St. unless the matter is urgent.

Police will be closing their record checks counter on March 18.

Attending The Guelph Police Service Station https://t.co/b7HPg4HMln — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) March 17, 2020

Overnight on-street parking enforcement has also been suspended, but the city is asking residents to move their car if it snows.

The city also announced that staff will not be entering private properties unless there is an emergency. This includes all building inspections and permits, bylaw enforcement and water meter replacements.

Staff are also ramping up cleaning efforts in what they are calling “high-touch areas” like public computers, washrooms, counters, door handles and buses.

So far no there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guelph or Wellington County. An assessment clinic opened on Tuesday and will remain open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

More information can be found on the city’s website.