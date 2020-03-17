Coronavirus: London, Ont. animal shelter to limit operations as outbreak spreads

Send this page to someone via email

Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) announced it’s limiting shelter operations as two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed locally on Tuesday.

In an official statement released Tuesday afternoon, the HSLM stated all surrenders and adoptions will be done by scheduled appointment only.

Those who need to surrender a pet or are “… seriously considering adopting an animal” are asked to call to request an appointment, the statement said.

The humane society adds anyone entering the shelter, including volunteers, will be required to sign a release form stating their current health status and recent travel history.

“We will continue to maintain our vigilant cleaning routines to ensure the health of our staff,” said HSLM Executive Director Steve Ryall.

Story continues below advertisement

“By limiting public access we can best control exposure and maintain a healthy environment for our team and the animals … which we care for.”

View link »

The humane society adds its facing a shortage in cleaning supplies and pet food.

Its asking those wishing to donate to do so online as suppose to dropping items off at the shelter.

Donations of high-priority items such as cleaning supplies or pet food are asked to be dropped-off at the administrative entrance.

1:03 What does it mean to be in a state of emergency? What does it mean to be in a state of emergency?