Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba government, Opposition continue standoff in chamber

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2020 11:20 am
Updated March 17, 2020 11:25 am
Tory house leader Kelvin Goertzen is calling on the NDP to let the normal business of the legislature go ahead.
Tory house leader Kelvin Goertzen is calling on the NDP to let the normal business of the legislature go ahead. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

The Manitoba government’s budget, which was supposed to be tabled last Wednesday, continues to be held up by a political standoff inside the legislature chamber.

The Opposition New Democrats have been using delay tactics to halt proceedings.

They say they are trying to prevent the government from introducing some 20 bills that could be passed into law this spring.

READ MORE: Manitoba NDP block PCs from introducing 2020 provincial budget, won’t be released Wednesday

If the holdup continues through to this Wednesday, those bills may not pass until the fall.

Last week, the NDP offered a compromise, saying it would allow the government to introduce its budget but not the bills.

Tory house leader Kelvin Goertzen says he won’t agree to that and is calling on the NDP to let the normal business of the legislature go ahead.

Story continues below advertisement
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew on the party’s budget-blocking procedures
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew on the party’s budget-blocking procedures

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Manitoba politicsManitoba Budget 2020Did the Manitoba budget passIs the NDP holding up Manitoba budgetKevin GoertzenWhats happening with the manitoba budget
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.