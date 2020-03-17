11th sexual assault charge laid against Peterborough massage therapist: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man now faces a total of 11 charges after a new sexual assault charge was issued last week as a result of an ongoing police investigation.

The Peterborough Police Service says that in early December 2019, an individual attended a spa for a massage with a registered massage therapist.

READ MORE: Peterborough massage therapist faces additional 6 counts of sexual assault at spa

Police allege the massage therapist sexually assaulted the person.

The incident was reported to police in late February 2020.

As a result of the investigation, on March 13, officers attended a Peterborough residence, where the accused was arrested.

Gerard Sylvester Rodrigues, 60, of Parkhill Road West, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Rodrigues has been previously charged with multiple offences as a result of other reported incidents, which include the following:

In December 2019, Rodrigues was charged with two counts each of sexual assault and assault following reported incidents at the spa on Dec. 6 and 9, respectively.

On Jan. 7, he was charged with another count of sexual assault and assault from a separate reported incident at the spa on Dec. 9

On Jan. 24, he was charged with another six accounts of sexual assault after police say more individuals came forward following Rodrigues’ initial arrest.

On Feb. 4, he was charged with another count of sexual assault from a reported incident in October 2019.

A court-ordered publication ban prevents the release of the identity of the business or the alleged victims.

Police told Global News Peterborough that Rodrigues also operated his own registered massage therapy business in addition to working at the spa.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they believe there may be further victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122, ext. 261, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stopcrimehere.ca.

1:21 Peterborough massage therapist charged with sexual assault Peterborough massage therapist charged with sexual assault