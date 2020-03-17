Menu

Crime

Cobourg, Ont., police arrest Oshawa man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 9:51 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

On Tuesday morning, officers in the downtown core reportedly observed the suspect.

According to police, the man fled from officers but was arrested a short distance away after allegedly assaulting officers.

Police say a subsequent search uncovered cash, a pill press and a large quantity of drugs — including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone — with an estimated street value of $10,000.

Daniel Hulme, 40, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, five counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of anything for use in production/trafficking of a Schedule 1 or Schedule 3 substance.

Hulme was held in custody for a bail hearing that was scheduled late Tuesday in Cobourg. Police say that after his charges are heard, Hulme will be held in custody in relation to the Canada-wide warrant.

