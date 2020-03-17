Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following collision

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 9:29 am
Peterborough police laid impaired driving charges following a collision in early March.
Peterborough police laid impaired driving charges following a collision in early March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Molly Riley, File

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges following a collision earlier this month.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to the intersection of Dobbin Road and Lansdowne Street West around 8:20 p.m. on March 4 in response to a motor vehicle collision.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving — police

Officers found a vehicle partially stuck on a snowbank on the south side of Lansdowne Street, according to police.

Police also say officers detected a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.

Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Cody Patrick-Relf, 27, of Mountain Ash Road in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operation while impaired by alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 26.

More than 50 impaired charges laid around Peterborough and the Kawarthas in last month
