Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following collision

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges following a collision earlier this month.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to the intersection of Dobbin Road and Lansdowne Street West around 8:20 p.m. on March 4 in response to a motor vehicle collision.

Officers found a vehicle partially stuck on a snowbank on the south side of Lansdowne Street, according to police.

Police also say officers detected a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.

Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Cody Patrick-Relf, 27, of Mountain Ash Road in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operation while impaired by alcohol.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 26.

