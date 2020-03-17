Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following collision

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges following a collision earlier this month.
The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to the intersection of Dobbin Road and Lansdowne Street West around 8:20 p.m. on March 4 in response to a motor vehicle collision.
Officers found a vehicle partially stuck on a snowbank on the south side of Lansdowne Street, according to police.
Police also say officers detected a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.
Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.
Cody Patrick-Relf, 27, of Mountain Ash Road in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operation while impaired by alcohol.
He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 26.
