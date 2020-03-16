Menu

March 21- Rosehill Cemetery

By 630CHED
Posted March 16, 2020 8:34 pm
Updated March 16, 2020 8:38 pm
.

This Saturday, don’t miss Marc Turgeon from Rosehill Cemetery on Talk to the Experts.

You’ll learn about Rosehill Cemetery’s inclusive mindset with regard to accepting all denominations, how their beautiful park-like ambiance  differs from standard grid format found in most cemeteries, and how their new green burial options is making them one of the most sought after final resting spots in Edmonton.

Don’t miss Marc Turgeon from Rosehill Cemetery this Saturday at 11:00am on Talk To The Experts!

630 CHED Talk to the Experts
