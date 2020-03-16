2 men seriously injured after reported explosion in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were rushed to hospital with serious burns after a reported explosion in Etobicoke on Monday.

Toronto Fire Services said they were called to 10 Bethridge Road, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, around 5 p.m.

Firefighters said there were reports of an explosion, as well as smoke and flames.

Crews deemed the blaze a second-alarm and workers were being evacuated from the building, officials said.

A few people were reportedly working on the roof of a “warehouse-type building” at the time of the incident.

Officials said two men, believed to be in their 30s, were rushed to hospital with serious burns.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on what led to the incident.

