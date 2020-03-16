Menu

Canada

2 men seriously injured after reported explosion in Etobicoke

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 7:48 pm
Updated March 16, 2020 8:02 pm
Crews at the scene of the fire near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard on Monday.
Crews at the scene of the fire near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard on Monday.

Two men were rushed to hospital with serious burns after a reported explosion in Etobicoke on Monday.

Toronto Fire Services said they were called to 10 Bethridge Road, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, around 5 p.m.

Firefighters said there were reports of an explosion, as well as smoke and flames.

Crews deemed the blaze a second-alarm and workers were being evacuated from the building, officials said.

READ MORE: Person found dead after fire at Toronto highrise building

A few people were reportedly working on the roof of a “warehouse-type building” at the time of the incident.

Officials said two men, believed to be in their 30s, were rushed to hospital with serious burns.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on what led to the incident.

2 suspects sought after arson at Scarborough collision centre, police say
2 suspects sought after arson at Scarborough collision centre, police say
