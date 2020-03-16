Menu

Crime

Ottawa police use of anti-riot weapon leads to SIU investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2020 6:05 pm
Updated March 16, 2020 6:06 pm
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident in Ottawa, where police allegedly used an anti-riot weapon against a local man.
OTTAWA — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after police in Ottawa allegedly used an anti-riot weapon against a local man.

The incident took place Sunday night when Ottawa police were called to a home in the city and found a man outside with a knife.

The Special Investigations Unit says police followed the man inside while trying to communicate with him.

It says police eventually fired plastic projectiles from an anti-riot weapon, resulting in the man being taken to hospital with undisclosed, serious injuries.

No other details were provided.

The SIU is an agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
