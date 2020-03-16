Menu

Crime

Arrest made in hit-and-run collision involving boy in Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 10:32 am
Updated March 16, 2020 10:53 am
opp
Central Hastings OPP have made an arrest in a hit-and-run collision in Madoc. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Madoc, Ont., man has been arrested following a hit-and-run collision involving a boy in the village on Saturday night.

Central Hastings OPP say around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run on Elgin Street in the village of Madoc (about 75 kilometres east of Peterborough). OPP say a 10-year-old boy was struck by a car, which failed to remain at the collision.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Peterborough’s north end, police say

The boy was transported by ambulance to Belleville hospital and later airlifted to a Kingston hospital for assessment and observation. OPP say he was later discharged with minor injuries.

An investigation, including a social media appeal by the OPP, resulted in the arrest of a suspect on Sunday.

Central Hastings OPP released this image as they searched for a suspect in a hit and run in Madoc Saturday night.
Central Hastings OPP released this image as they searched for a suspect in a hit and run in Madoc Saturday night. Central Hastings OPP

Shawn Bellas, 23, of Madoc has been charged with failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Belleville on May 21.

