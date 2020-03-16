‘Frozen 2’ to stream on Disney+ 3 months ahead of schedule

Frozen 2 will be available three months ahead of schedule schedule on Disney+ in Canada beginning March 17.
Disney announced the news on Friday to surprise families with “some fun and joy during this challenging period,” referencing the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement.
Frozen 2 follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.
Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.
The film has already been available for rental or purchase on platforms such as Amazon since Feb. 11.
