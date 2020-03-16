Man demands keys, drives off with woman’s car: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for a man who officers say drove off with a car after he reportedly demanded the keys from a driver near Locke Street North and York Boulevard on Friday night.

Investigators say the alleged incident happened around 8:30 p.m. when a woman was approached by a man after parking her car.

After starting a conversation, the man allegedly demanded the keys and drove off with the subcompact car while the woman and a passenger fled to call police at a nearby home.

The vehicle is a silver 2006 Toyota Matrix with Ontario licence plate 107YEX, according to police.

Earlier that day, police believe the same man attempted to steal a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the parking lot of Dundurn Plaza.

About a half-hour before, police say a man tried to enter the truck with a woman sitting in the passenger side of the vehicle near the intersection of Dundurn Street South and Main Street West.

The suspect was reportedly chased off by the woman’s husband, who police say was exiting a store at the time of the alleged attempted robbery.

The man was last seen running eastbound as he crossed Dundurn Street, according to police.

In both instances, police say the complainants gave similar descriptions of a man who was around five feet 10 inches tall, had a slim build and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and dark-coloured pants.

Investigators say the suspect may have been carrying a handgun.

Anyone with information can call Hamilton police at 905-546-3817, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.