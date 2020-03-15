This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: March 15, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the novel coronavirus outbreak and its impacts on our day-to-day lives, tourism season and the economy.

7:36 Focus Montreal: Doctor speaks on COVID-19 Focus Montreal: Doctor speaks on COVID-19

Dr. Tellier speaks coronavirus

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus topped 163,000 worldwide on March 15, with the number of deaths at more than 6,000 — far higher than the flu, which has a death rate of less than one per cent. While researchers around the world are working on treatments, developing a vaccine could take 12 months or more. Tim Sargeant speaks with Dr. Tellier on the implications of the virus outbreak. Watch above.

6:28 Focus Montreal: Tourism Season Focus Montreal: Tourism Season

Montreal tourism season

As spring is fast approaching, the coronavirus spread is raising concerns about Montreal’s tourism season.

Tim Sargeant speaks with Tourism Montreal president Yves Lalumière about how tourism will be impacted by COVID-19. Watch above.

6:25 Focus Montreal: Coronavirus and its impacts on the economy Focus Montreal: Coronavirus and its impacts on the economy

COVID-19 and the economy

The economic impact of coronavirus is already being felt throughout the country as prices of fuel drop and Canadians are being asked to work from home.

Tim Sargeant speaks with CEO and president of Quebec’s Exporters and Manufacturers Association Véronique Proulx on the matter. Watch above.

