Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: March 15, 2020

By Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 7:06 pm
Tim Sargeant sits down with Tourism Montreal president Yves Lalumière about how tourism will be impacted by COVID-19.
Tim Sargeant sits down with Tourism Montreal president Yves Lalumière about how tourism will be impacted by COVID-19. Global News

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the novel coronavirus outbreak and its impacts on our day-to-day lives, tourism season and the economy.

Focus Montreal: Doctor speaks on COVID-19
Focus Montreal: Doctor speaks on COVID-19

Dr. Tellier speaks coronavirus

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus topped 163,000 worldwide on March 15, with the number of deaths at more than 6,000 — far higher than the flu, which has a death rate of less than one per cent. While researchers around the world are working on treatments, developing a vaccine could take 12 months or more. Tim Sargeant speaks with Dr. Tellier on the implications of the virus outbreak. Watch above.

Focus Montreal: Tourism Season
Focus Montreal: Tourism Season

Montreal tourism season

As spring is fast approaching, the coronavirus spread is raising concerns about Montreal’s tourism season.

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Sargeant speaks with Tourism Montreal president Yves Lalumière about how tourism will be impacted by COVID-19. Watch above.

Focus Montreal: Coronavirus and its impacts on the economy
Focus Montreal: Coronavirus and its impacts on the economy

COVID-19 and the economy

The economic impact of coronavirus is already being felt throughout the country as prices of fuel drop and Canadians are being asked to work from home.

Tim Sargeant speaks with CEO and president of Quebec’s Exporters and Manufacturers Association Véronique Proulx on the matter. Watch above.

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus. The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19TourismFocus MontrealTourism MontrealYves LalumiereVéronique ProulxDr. TellierQuebec's Exporters and Manufacturers Association
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.