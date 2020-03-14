OPP say man found dead outside hospital clinic connected to shooting near Collingwood

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police have taken over the investigation into a man found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a hospital clinic in Toronto’s north end earlier this month.

Toronto police were patrolling the area of Woodward Avenue and Uphill Avenue on March 2 around 2:30 a.m. when they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on a snowbank.

He was pronounced dead on scene and he has been identified as 36-year-old Rohan Rose, of Toronto.

Surveillance video obtained by Global News appears to show suspects pull up in front of Humber River Hospital and dump a man’s body on the sidewalk before driving off.

On Saturday, OPP said they have taken over the case and they believe Rose’s death is connected to shooting near Collingwood.

OPP spokesperson Const. Dave Holmes said officers were called to a shooting at a residence on Collingwood Clearview Townline, near 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad on March 2 around 12:35 a.m.

Holmes said investigators believe Rose’s death is connected to the incident.

He said he could not confirm how or why Rose was found in Toronto.

Holmes said suspects have yet to be identified but investigators are still looking into the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video.