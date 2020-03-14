COVID-19 cases remain at four in Manitoba, testing ramping up to 500 people daily

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials say they’re now testing 500 people per day for COVID-19.

So far the provincial number remains at four people who have tested positive for the virus in Manitoba.

Public health investigations are continuing but say it appears the cases are travel related.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer says people should practice social distancing.

That includes cancelling or postponing large-scale events and minimizing prolonged close contact with people in public.

Officials say we should all avoid close greetings, non-essential travel as well as crowded places and events.

The province says the four community screening locations are seeing usage.

People can visit screening centres at Mount Carmel Clinic located on 886 Main St., Access Transcona located on 845 Regent Ave. W., Access Winnipeg West located at 280 Booth Dr. and Access Fort Garry located at 135 Plaza Dr.

All sites are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this weekend and 9 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

“We are seeing increasing demand on our health care institutions,” Dr. Roussin said.

Roussin says test results are available within 24 to 48 hours after it’s received at the lab.

Technical improvements were made to Health Links– Info Sante so the service can now handle more than 100 callers simultaneously, that’s nearly triple its usual capacity.

If you have question you can contact the line at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.

All health care providers in the province are also being advised to cancel or postpone all non-essential travel outside Manitoba. They’re also being told they should prepare to self-isolate for 14 days if they choose to travel internationally, including to the United States.