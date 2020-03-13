Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Recreation centres, libraries among places to close in GTA due to coronavirus outbreak

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 5:14 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 5:34 pm
A wide-angle view of the north side Mississauga City Hall February 6, 2003. .
A wide-angle view of the north side Mississauga City Hall February 6, 2003. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/J.P. Moczulski

Several city-run recreation centres, libraries and daycares in areas across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have announced they will close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The following are a list of cancellations or closure in cities around the GTA:

Mississauga— everything to be closed until at least April 5:

  • Recreation Centres
  • Libraries
  • March Break programs cancelled
  • Living Arts Centre
  • Meadowvale Theatres
  • Museums
  • Missisauga Senior’s Centre
  • Paramount Fine Foods Centre

Brampton — everything to be closed until at least April 5:

  • March Break camps
  • City-run events
  • Council meetings
  • The Rose Brampton
  • City Hall
  • Recreation and community centres
  • libraries

Richmond Hill — everything to be closed until at least April 5:

  • March Break
  • Recreation and culture programs
  • Richmond Hill Theatre for the Performing Arts
  • Community recreation and culture facilities
  • Council and committee meetings
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: What’s closed or cancelled in Toronto amid coronavirus outbreak

Whitby — everything to be closed until at least April 5:

  • Ashburn Community Centre
  • Brooklin Community Centre
  • Brooklin Community Centre & Library
  • Centennial Building
  • Heydenshore Pavilion
  • Iroquois Park Sports Centre
  • Luther Vipond Memorial Arena
  • McKinney Centre
  • Port Whitby Marina – closed for gatherings, open for boaters
  • Spencer Community Centre
  • Whitby 55+ Centre (Whitby Seniors’ Activity Centre)
  • Whitby Civic Recreation Complex
  • Whitby Public Library – all locations

Pickering — everything to be closed until at least April 5:

  • Pickering Public Library (all branches)
  • Pickering Museum Village
  • Pickering Animal Shelter
  • Brougham Hall
  • Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex & Arena
  • Don Beer Arena
  • Dunbarton Indoor Pool
  • East Shore Community Centre
  • George Ashe Community Centre & Library
  • West Shore Community Centre
  • Dr. Nelson F. Tomlinson Centre & Claremont Library Branch
  • Whitevale Community Centre
  • Whitevale Arts & Cultural Centre
  • Greenwood Community Centre
  • Mt. Zion Community Centre
  • March Break camps cancelled
  • Public city events and programs

Burlington — everything to be cancelled for at least three weeks:

  • Recreation centres
  • Mark Break programs
  • Arenas
  • Pools and community centres
  • Seniors Centre

Markham — everything to be cancelled until at least April 5:

  • Recreation centres
  • Libraries
  • March Break Camps
  • Seniors programs and clubs
  • aquatics
  • fitness centres
  • Council Meetings, General Committee, Development Services Committee, Public Hearings, Committee of Adjustment and all Advisory Committee meetings.

Milton — everything to be cancelled until at least April 5:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Ray Twinney Recreation Complex
  • Magna Centre
  • NewRoads Performing Arts Centre / Newmarket Theatre
  • Newmarket Seniors’ Meeting Place
  • Newmarket Youth Centre & Sk8 Park
  • Hollingsworth Arena
  • Old Town Hall
  • Elman W. Campbell Museum
  • Newmarket’s Community Centre and Lions Hall
  • Newmarket Public Library
  • March Break camps cancelled
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus GTACOVID-19 GTAGTA Cancellations CoronavirusGTA Cancellations COVID-19GTA Closures CoronavirusGTA Closures COVID-19GTA Community CentresGTA Libraries
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.