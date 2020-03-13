Recreation centres, libraries among places to close in GTA due to coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Several city-run recreation centres, libraries and daycares in areas across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have announced they will close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The following are a list of cancellations or closure in cities around the GTA:

Mississauga— everything to be closed until at least April 5:

Recreation Centres

Libraries

March Break programs cancelled

Living Arts Centre

Meadowvale Theatres

Museums

Missisauga Senior’s Centre

Paramount Fine Foods Centre

Brampton — everything to be closed until at least April 5:

March Break camps

City-run events

Council meetings

The Rose Brampton

City Hall

Recreation and community centres

libraries

Richmond Hill — everything to be closed until at least April 5:

March Break

Recreation and culture programs

Richmond Hill Theatre for the Performing Arts

Community recreation and culture facilities

Council and committee meetings

Whitby — everything to be closed until at least April 5:

Ashburn Community Centre

Brooklin Community Centre

Brooklin Community Centre & Library

Centennial Building

Heydenshore Pavilion

Iroquois Park Sports Centre

Luther Vipond Memorial Arena

McKinney Centre

Port Whitby Marina – closed for gatherings, open for boaters

Spencer Community Centre

Whitby 55+ Centre (Whitby Seniors’ Activity Centre)

Whitby Civic Recreation Complex

Whitby Public Library – all locations

Pickering — everything to be closed until at least April 5:

Pickering Public Library (all branches)

Pickering Museum Village

Pickering Animal Shelter

Brougham Hall

Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex & Arena

Don Beer Arena

Dunbarton Indoor Pool

East Shore Community Centre

George Ashe Community Centre & Library

West Shore Community Centre

Dr. Nelson F. Tomlinson Centre & Claremont Library Branch

Whitevale Community Centre

Whitevale Arts & Cultural Centre

Greenwood Community Centre

Mt. Zion Community Centre

March Break camps cancelled

Public city events and programs

Burlington — everything to be cancelled for at least three weeks:

Recreation centres

Mark Break programs

Arenas

Pools and community centres

Seniors Centre

Markham — everything to be cancelled until at least April 5:

Recreation centres

Libraries

March Break Camps

Seniors programs and clubs

aquatics

fitness centres

Council Meetings, General Committee, Development Services Committee, Public Hearings, Committee of Adjustment and all Advisory Committee meetings.

Milton — everything to be cancelled until at least April 5:

Ray Twinney Recreation Complex

Magna Centre

NewRoads Performing Arts Centre / Newmarket Theatre

Newmarket Seniors’ Meeting Place

Newmarket Youth Centre & Sk8 Park

Hollingsworth Arena

Old Town Hall

Elman W. Campbell Museum

Newmarket’s Community Centre and Lions Hall

Newmarket Public Library

March Break camps cancelled