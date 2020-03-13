Recreation centres, libraries among places to close in GTA due to coronavirus outbreak

Several city-run recreation centres, libraries and daycares in areas across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have announced they will close due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The following are a list of cancellations or closure in cities around the GTA:
Mississauga— everything to be closed until at least April 5:
- Recreation Centres
- Libraries
- March Break programs cancelled
- Living Arts Centre
- Meadowvale Theatres
- Museums
- Missisauga Senior’s Centre
- Paramount Fine Foods Centre
Brampton — everything to be closed until at least April 5:
- March Break camps
- City-run events
- Council meetings
- The Rose Brampton
- City Hall
- Recreation and community centres
- libraries
Richmond Hill — everything to be closed until at least April 5:
- March Break
- Recreation and culture programs
- Richmond Hill Theatre for the Performing Arts
- Community recreation and culture facilities
- Council and committee meetings
Whitby — everything to be closed until at least April 5:
- Ashburn Community Centre
- Brooklin Community Centre
- Brooklin Community Centre & Library
- Centennial Building
- Heydenshore Pavilion
- Iroquois Park Sports Centre
- Luther Vipond Memorial Arena
- McKinney Centre
- Port Whitby Marina – closed for gatherings, open for boaters
- Spencer Community Centre
- Whitby 55+ Centre (Whitby Seniors’ Activity Centre)
- Whitby Civic Recreation Complex
- Whitby Public Library – all locations
Pickering — everything to be closed until at least April 5:
- Pickering Public Library (all branches)
- Pickering Museum Village
- Pickering Animal Shelter
- Brougham Hall
- Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex & Arena
- Don Beer Arena
- Dunbarton Indoor Pool
- East Shore Community Centre
- George Ashe Community Centre & Library
- West Shore Community Centre
- Dr. Nelson F. Tomlinson Centre & Claremont Library Branch
- Whitevale Community Centre
- Whitevale Arts & Cultural Centre
- Greenwood Community Centre
- Mt. Zion Community Centre
- March Break camps cancelled
- Public city events and programs
Burlington — everything to be cancelled for at least three weeks:
- Recreation centres
- Mark Break programs
- Arenas
- Pools and community centres
- Seniors Centre
Markham — everything to be cancelled until at least April 5:
- Recreation centres
- Libraries
- March Break Camps
- Seniors programs and clubs
- aquatics
- fitness centres
- Council Meetings, General Committee, Development Services Committee, Public Hearings, Committee of Adjustment and all Advisory Committee meetings.
Milton — everything to be cancelled until at least April 5:
- Ray Twinney Recreation Complex
- Magna Centre
- NewRoads Performing Arts Centre / Newmarket Theatre
- Newmarket Seniors’ Meeting Place
- Newmarket Youth Centre & Sk8 Park
- Hollingsworth Arena
- Old Town Hall
- Elman W. Campbell Museum
- Newmarket’s Community Centre and Lions Hall
- Newmarket Public Library
- March Break camps cancelled
