Suspect wanted in Harris Park sexual assault investigation identified, London police

A suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation has turned himself in to London police.

The 33-year-old Ilderton man was wanted in connection to an incident that happened at Harris Park event on Sept. 5, 2019, police say.

According to police, a woman was leaving an event at Harris Park at roughly 10 p.m. when “she was inappropriately touched by an unknown male” near the Queens Avenue overpass.

Police say the victim was not physically injured during the incident.

The Ilderton man was charged with sexual assault and released from custody.

He is currently scheduled to appear in London court on April 28, 2020, in relation to the charge.

Police say the incident is under investigation by the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.