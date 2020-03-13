Funeral for Henri Richard will be closed to the public

The funeral for former Montreal Canadiens captain Henri Richard on Monday will be closed to the public because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Canadiens announced the decision was made in response to measures put in place Quebec government to prevent the spread of the virus.
The team says it is an “exceptional situation” that left the family with no other choice but to hold a private funeral, involving only immediate family members.
Richard died on March 6. He was 84.
The Montreal native won a record 11 Stanley Cups as a player.
