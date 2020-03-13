Menu

News

Funeral for Henri Richard will be closed to the public

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2020 4:07 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 4:25 pm
Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard dead at 84
WATCH: Henri Richard, a pillar of the Montreal Canadiens and considered to be one of the greatest hockey players of all time, has died at the age of 84. The former captain of the Habs, who was known as the Pocket Rocket, won 11 Stanley Cups during his career. Mike Armstrong looks back on this hockey legend's life.

The funeral for former Montreal Canadiens captain Henri Richard on Monday will be closed to the public because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Canadiens announced the decision was made in response to measures put in place Quebec government to prevent the spread of the virus.

READ MORE: Henri Richard, Montreal Canadiens legend and hockey giant, dead at 84

The team says it is an “exceptional situation” that left the family with no other choice but to hold a private funeral, involving only immediate family members.

Richard died on March 6. He was 84.

The Montreal native won a record 11 Stanley Cups as a player.

Saskatoon rec hockey team honours late Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard
© 2020 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLCoronavirusCOVID-19Montreal CanadiensHABSFuneralHenri Richard
