Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

61-year-old man facing sexual assault charges, more victims possible: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 4:12 pm
.
. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press/File

Elgin County OPP say a Central Elgin man has been arrested and charged following an investigation.

Police say they began investigating in November 2019 following a report of a sexual assault.

On Jan. 2, a 61-year-old man was charged with sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under 16 with threats to a third person, and sexual interference.

The accused is scheduled for their next court appearance on March 17.

READ MORE: Senior Mountie charged with historical sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

Police did not provide further details, but say “additional victims [may be] possible as the investigation continues.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Elgin County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, please call Victim Services Elgin at 519-631-3182 or email at info@victimserviceselgin.com.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.