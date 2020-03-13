61-year-old man facing sexual assault charges, more victims possible: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County OPP say a Central Elgin man has been arrested and charged following an investigation.

Police say they began investigating in November 2019 following a report of a sexual assault.

On Jan. 2, a 61-year-old man was charged with sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under 16 with threats to a third person, and sexual interference.

The accused is scheduled for their next court appearance on March 17.

Police did not provide further details, but say “additional victims [may be] possible as the investigation continues.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Elgin County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, please call Victim Services Elgin at 519-631-3182 or email at info@victimserviceselgin.com.

