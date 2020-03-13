61-year-old man facing sexual assault charges, more victims possible: OPP

Elgin County OPP say a Central Elgin man has been arrested and charged following an investigation.
Police say they began investigating in November 2019 following a report of a sexual assault.
On Jan. 2, a 61-year-old man was charged with sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under 16 with threats to a third person, and sexual interference.
The accused is scheduled for their next court appearance on March 17.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Elgin County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.
If you or someone you know is in need of support, please call Victim Services Elgin at 519-631-3182 or email at info@victimserviceselgin.com.
