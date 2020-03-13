P.E.I. implements mandatory self-isolation for anyone returning from international travel

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Prince Edward Island says any Islanders who have travelled outside of Canada, whether they’re experiencing symptoms or not, are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return.

The province is also calling on all P.E.I. residents to cancel non-essential international travel.

“The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to continue to monitor the situation globally, nationally and locally,” the province stated in a release Friday.

“The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.” Tweet This

New recommendations from Chief Public Health Office – Cancel all non-essential travel outside of country.

There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in P.E.I. The only confirmed case of COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada is in New Brunswick.

In its release, the P.E.I. government also called for Islanders to reconsider attending social gatherings where a two-metre distance is not possible, “especially if the elderly or immune-compromised people are present.”

“Government’s special situation response group also continues to work collaboratively with the Chief Public Health Office, stakeholders and community partners in preparing for all impacts related to COVID-19 to the province, including health, social and economic,” the province continued.

Residents with COVID-19-related concerns are asked to call P.E.I.’s toll-free information line at 1-800-958-6400, which is taking messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Islanders who leave messages will receive a call back within 24 hours from the Chief Public Health Office.

Earlier in the day Friday, the Nova Scotia government also implemented mandatory self-isolation for public sector workers and public school workers who have travelled internationally.

Premier Stephen McNeil also encouraged people not take take part in gatherings with 150 or more people.

