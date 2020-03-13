Coronavirus: a list of what’s impacted by COVID-19 in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus pandemic is causing an impact across the board in Guelph despite no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Public health officials say the risk of infection is considered low, but many are still taking extra precautions.

The City of Guelph has not declared an emergency but said it is using emergency response procedures and the emergency management team is working closely with public health officials.

Here’s a list of what’s being impacted around the Royal City:

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting high volumes and wait times at their COVID-19 call centre. Residents are encouraged to check its website for more information.

All publicly funded schools will be closed between March 14 and April 5 and the Upper Grand District School Board has cancelled trips abroad during March break.

Classes are still running at the University of Guelph, but it has postponed or cancelled all funded travel to Italy, China and Iran.

The Elliott Community seniors’ residence is suspending functions for six weeks.

The Guelph Storm are not playing after the Canadian Hockey League paused its 2019-20 season.

TEDxGuelphU has postponed its Intended to Innovate event on March 14 until further notice.

The Guelph Resilience Festival 2020 is scheduled to run from March 21 to March 28.

Worship services at Dublin Street United Church will be cancelled on March 15 and March 22.

There will be no Friday congregations at the Muslim Society’s centre on Water Street until further notice.

The eMERGE EcoMarket at Old Quebec Street Shoppes on March 21 has been postponed

This is an evolving list and will be updated as more information becomes available. Please send any information about cancellation to GlobalGuelph@globalnews.ca



Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.