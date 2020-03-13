Menu

Politics

Higgs government should survive budget vote with support of Green leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2020 10:56 am
Updated March 13, 2020 10:57 am
N.B. to see increase in social assistance spending
The government says it's on more solid fiscal footing, and as a result it's spending more on social assistance. Travis Fortnum explains.

New Brunswick’s minority Tory government should survive a confidence vote on the provincial budget next week now that Green Leader David Coon has decided to support it.

Coon said Friday that while the budget doesn’t go as far as he would have liked, it will make a difference in people’s lives.

READ MORE: New Brunswick premier won’t attend first ministers meeting because of COVID-19

Coon cited an increase in social assistance rates, reduction in interest on student loans and various health care measures as reasons to back the budget tabled Tuesday.

Coon says the other two Green members – whose ridings would have been affected by the recently cancelled night time closing of hospital emergency rooms – have not decided how they’ll vote next Friday.

Premier Higgs discusses 2020 budget


The current standings in the legislature are 20 Tories, 20 Liberals, three Greens, three People’s Alliance members, one Independent and two vacancies.

Story continues below advertisement

With the People’s Alliance members saying they’ll support the budget, Coon’s support would give the Tories enough votes to adopt their budget.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick PoliticsDavid Coonbudget 2020New Brunswick budgetPeople's Alliance of New BrunswickNew Brunswick Budget 2020-2021
