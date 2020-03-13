Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville police looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted convenience store employee

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 10:15 am
Belleville police are looking for this man, who they allege sexually assaulted a woman at a convenience store.
Belleville police are looking for this man, who they allege sexually assaulted a woman at a convenience store. Belleville Police Service

Belleville police are asking for help to identify a man who allegedly groped a woman at a convenience store in early March.

Police say a man entered a store on March 7 on North Front Street and made sexual advances towards a female employee while the two were alone in the store.

READ MORE: Kingston police looking for potential victims of man facing child sexual assault charges

According to police, the woman made it known to the man that the advances were unwanted, but he reportedly continued. Finally, police say the woman was able to push the man away from her and he left.

The man has yet to be identified. He is described as between 40 and 50 years old and about five feet nine inches tall. He has black hair and a moustache and was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket at the time of the reported incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact Det. Const. Stephanie Bested at 613-966-0882, ext. 2306, or by email at sbested@police.belleville.on.ca.

Peterborough sexual assault centre not eligible after province redirects funding to human trafficking
Peterborough sexual assault centre not eligible after province redirects funding to human trafficking
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Belleville policeBelleville CrimeBelleville Police Servicebelleville sex assaultBelleville Sexual Assaultsexual assault bellevilleconvenience store north front streetconvenience store sexu assaultconvenience store sexual assaultsexual assault convenience store
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.