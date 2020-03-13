Belleville police looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted convenience store employee

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are asking for help to identify a man who allegedly groped a woman at a convenience store in early March.

Police say a man entered a store on March 7 on North Front Street and made sexual advances towards a female employee while the two were alone in the store.

READ MORE: Kingston police looking for potential victims of man facing child sexual assault charges

According to police, the woman made it known to the man that the advances were unwanted, but he reportedly continued. Finally, police say the woman was able to push the man away from her and he left.

The man has yet to be identified. He is described as between 40 and 50 years old and about five feet nine inches tall. He has black hair and a moustache and was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket at the time of the reported incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact Det. Const. Stephanie Bested at 613-966-0882, ext. 2306, or by email at sbested@police.belleville.on.ca.

2:13 Peterborough sexual assault centre not eligible after province redirects funding to human trafficking Peterborough sexual assault centre not eligible after province redirects funding to human trafficking