Coronavirus: QMJHL, NBL pause seasons ‘until further notice’

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and National Basketball League of Canada’s games are temporarily paused due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Canadian Hockey League announced Thursday that “all hockey activity shall be paused immediately until further notice” for the league, which includes the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior League and Western Hockey League.

“CHL President Dan MacKenzie with Commissioners David Branch, Gilles Courteau, and Ron Robison have been monitoring the situation in regards to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) including what local, provincial, and federal health agencies have recommended,” the CHL stated.

“The CHL and its three regional leagues … take the health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers, staff, and general public very seriously.”

The National Basketball League of Canada also announced that the league will be suspending basketball operations until further notice.

“NBL Canada is committed to the health and safety of our players, officials, fans, staff and general public,” the NBL stated.

The news comes as the NHL announced Thursday it is suspending its season.

There are six Atlantic Canadian teams in the QMJHL, including the Halifax Mooseheads, Cape Breton Eagles, Charlottetown Islanders, Moncton Wildcats, Titan Acadie-Bathurst and the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Shortly after the announcement, the Halifax Mooseheads said the team fully supports the CHL’s decision.

