Flood watch in effect for Kawartha Lakes area: Kawartha Conservation

A flood watch is now in effect for the Kawartha Conservation watershed jurisdiction.

Issued at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the conservation authority says expected moderate rainfall of up to 15 mm on Friday, combined with melting snow and saturated ground, will sustain and potentially further increase water levels and flows for the region.

The watershed jurisdiction of more than 2,560 square kilometres extends from Lake Scugog in the southwest and Pigeon Lake in the east, to Balsam Lake in the northwest and Crystal Lake in the northeast.

“Recent mild weather and light rain has substantially reduced the snowpack around the Kawartha Conservation watershed and saturated the ground, reducing its ability to absorb the rain,” the statement reads. “Flows have been elevated over the past three days and have receded somewhat as rain has stopped and the snowmelt has subsided in below freezing mark air temperatures.”

Kawartha Conservation does not anticipate widespread flooding, however, flooding in low-lying areas, areas adjacent to streams and road ditches may occur.

“Roads overtopping, especially in already known flood-prone locations, may happen. Ponding of water on urban surfaces may occur as storm sewer systems can become overwhelmed by high runoff or blocked with snow, ice or debris. Rapid deterioration of the ice cover on local rivers and streams is expected,” the statement reads.

Residents are warned to stay away from all water bodies, riverbanks and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams

Residents are advised to contact their municipalities should a flood threat develop.

The flood watch will remain in effect until Saturday. Anyone aware of flooding or has concerns, they are asked to contact Kawartha Conservation at 705-328-2271 or 705-344-0155 after hours.

