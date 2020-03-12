Okanagan weather: accumulating snow arrives Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Mixed conditions continue throughout the Okanagan on Thursday with a slight chance of a few pockets of precipitation.

Temperatures will climb up to around 6 degrees in the afternoon before falling back below freezing overnight.

An area of low pressure pushing in will bring in a good chance of rain changing to snow Thursday night with snow picking up Friday morning.

Anywhere between 2 and 8 centimetres of snow is possible during the day on Friday before it eases to flurries later on as the mercury struggles to make it above freezing.

1 to 8 centimetres of snow is possible Friday into Saturday in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

Below freezing temperatures will stick around all day on Saturday as flurries ease and skies clear late in the day before sunshine returns on Sunday and sticks around into the week ahead.

Daytime highs will hope up from around 2 degrees Sunday back into mid-single digits Monday before approaching double digits later in the week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

