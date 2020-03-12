Menu

Crime

2 men charged in connection with 2019 crash near Rothesay, N.B.

By Kierra Lentz Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 11:30 am
Saint John police have charged two men in connection with a 2019 crash. One of the suspects remains outstanding.
Saint John police have charged two men in connection with a 2019 crash. One of the suspects remains outstanding. File/ Global News

Two people are facing charges in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that took place near Rothesay, N.B., in October 2019.

One of the men reportedly failed to appear for his scheduled court date on Tuesday and is now wanted by the Saint John Police Force.

Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for Saint John police, said the crash occurred after police pursued a vehicle in Saint John at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019.

Officers followed the vehicle into Rothesay before they ended their chase, Hennessy said in a press release.

The vehicle reportedly continued towards the Mackay Highway at a high speed before crossing into a lane of oncoming traffic and colliding with a vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the oncoming vehicle was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the two people in the suspect vehicle were also taken to hospital.

Two men now face a charge each of failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate bizarre crash caught on video
One of the men is due in court on April 14, while the other, Kory Kinden, reportedly failed to appear in court on Tuesday.

Kinden, 31, is described as five feet 11 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He is balding with brown hair and has blue eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Kinden’s location is asked to contact Saint John police.

CrimeSaint JohnDangerous DrivingNew Brunswick Crimesaint john police forceRothesaySaint John CrimeKory KindenMackay HighwayPossession of a Stolen VehicleRothesay crashSaint John police chase
