Education

Elementary, Catholic teachers resume bargaining with Ford government amidst strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2020 11:00 am
ETFO to resume bargaining talks with Ontario government, announce next phase of strike action
WATCH (MARCH 9): First Vice-President of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) Karen Campbell told media on Monday that the group is set to resume bargaining talks with the provincial government on Wednesday, and are prepared to strike starting March 23 if demands aren't met.

TORONTO – Two of Ontario’s major teachers’ unions are in bargaining today trying to hammer out a new contract with the province.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario is negotiating with the government for the second day in a row, after talks went late into the evening Wednesday.

READ MORE: Ontario teachers’ unions move ahead with job action despite new government offer

ETFO has warned that if bargaining doesn’t produce an agreement, it will resume job action after March break.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association is also back at the bargaining table for a fifth day after resuming talks last Friday.

READ MORE: Teachers’ union says new offer brings sides closer but strikes still planned

Negotiations resumed with all unions except the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation after Education Minister Stephen Lecce made recent concessions on two key issues.

Story continues below advertisement

The government offered to increase average high school class sizes from 22 last year to 23 next year instead of the government’s original target of 28, and allow an opt-out for e-learning courses it previously said would be mandatory.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsOntario EducationosstfOntario Teachers StrikeOECTAOntario Education Teachers
