Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Exploratory talks between Ontario high school teachers’ union and government break off

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2020 7:44 am
Updated March 4, 2020 7:46 am
Members of the OSSTF are seen picketing in this file photo.
Members of the OSSTF are seen picketing in this file photo. Robbie Ford / Global News

TORONTO – Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he’s disappointed after exploratory talks with Ontario’s secondary school teachers union broke down Tuesday night.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says no future bargaining dates are scheduled.

The development comes after the Progressive Conservative government partially backed off on class size increases and new e-learning requirements.

READ MORE: Ontario government changes position on higher class sizes, mandatory e-learning

They offered to increase average high school class sizes from 22 to 23 instead of their original target of 28, and allow an opt-out for e-learning courses they previously said would be mandatory.

The provincial government and OSSTF haven’t had a formal bargaining session since Dec. 16, and on Wednesday morning Lecce called on the union to return to the table.

Lecce has said the biggest issue in contract talks is compensation, while OSSTF has said class sizes, student support and e-learning requirements are their biggest hold-ups.

Story continues below advertisement
Ontario education minister announces rollback on e-learning, class size increases
Ontario education minister announces rollback on e-learning, class size increases
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioOntario politicspoliticsEducationOntario EducationosstfStephen Lecceontario teachersOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationOntario Teachers Strike
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.