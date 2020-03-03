Ontario government changes position on higher class sizes, mandatory e-learning

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government has changed its position on higher class sizes and mandatory e-learning for students.

During an announcement at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, Lecce said the government is proposing an average of 23 students in high school classes in the 2020-2021 school year. He said class sizes for students in elementary school will remain the same.

The government’s initial position saw an average class size of 28 students.

Lecce also said students can now opt out of the e-learning courses — a change from the previous position of requiring students to take two classes online.

“We have been negotiating for hundreds and hundreds of days with an impasse,” Lecce said.

“The ball is in their court now. We’ve made a significant move that is in the interest of students.”

However, Lecce said the government remains steadfast in capping salary increases for teachers at one per cent. Teacher unions were asking for a two per cent increase.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association said Tuesday it would continue challenging that legislation in court as unconstitutional, but it would accept the one per cent increase if the government backed down on class sizes and mandatory e-learning.

Meanwhile, teachers and education workers are planning a mass protest at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

Secondary teachers represented by the OECTA and Toronto members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) are planning the demonstration, as the Catholic teachers hold a provincewide strike and high school teachers engage in a rotating strike.

The teachers have told legislative security they are expecting about 15,000 people – which would be about half the expected crowd at a legislature protest last month, when elementary teachers were also involved.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said it would start a new phase of rotating strikes if no deal is met by Friday. Their concerns relate to the preservation of full-day kindergarten and more funding for special educations works for children with special needs.

The OSSTF have not been at the table since Dec. 16 but have been involved in “informal” talks since Sunday.

—With files from The Canadian Press