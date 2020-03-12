Greg Meireles records 6 points in Kitchener Rangers win over Guelph Storm

Send this page to someone via email

Greg Meireles had a career night as the Kitchener Rangers came out on top over the Guelph Storm in the latest edition of the Highway 7 rivalry.

Meireles scored three goals and set up three others in the 7-4 victory on Wednesday night at the Sleeman Centre.

It was a quiet opening frame as Rangers forward, and former Guelph Storm, Liam Hawel was the lone goalscorer.

Serron Noel doubled up that advantage 37 seconds into the second period before Cam Hillis answered for Guelph just over three minutes later.

Declan McDonnell restored the Rangers two-goal lead at the 5:10 mark before the Storm temporarily took over.

Danny Zhilkin, Pavel Gogolev and Jacob Roach all scored for Guelph over a seven-minute stretch to temporarily take a lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Meireles knotted things up at the 18:11 mark, leaving the score tied 4-4 heading into the third period.

In the third period, Meireles would put Kitchener in front at the 1:17 mark and the Rangers never looked back.

READ MORE: Ontario Hockey League joins major sports leagues in restricting locker room access

Jonathan Yantsis put one behind Owen Bennett before Meireles would complete the hat trick to close out the scoring.

Rangers netminder Jacob Ingham made 27 saves to pick up his 33rd win of the year.

Owen Bennett stopped 21 of the 28 shots he faced in picking up the loss.

The Rangers will host the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night while the Storm will get a visit from Windsor Spitfires.