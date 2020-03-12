Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2020 12:53 am

REGINA – Michal Teply scored once and set up two more as the Winnipeg Ice beat the Regina Pats 6-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Carson Lambos, Owen Pederson, Isaac Johnson, Cole Muir and Michael Milne rounded out the offence for the Ice (38-24-1), who have won four in a row.

Jake Johnson and Nikita Sedov found the back of the net for the Pats (21-34-8).

Liam Hughes made 18 saves for Winnipeg as Donovan Buskey turned away 31 shots for Regina.

ROYALS 3 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Brayden Tracey potted the winner at 11:22 of the third period, and Victoria (32-24-8) held on to edge the Rockets (29-28-6).

Story continues below advertisement

REBELS 6 BRONCOS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Jaxsen Wiebe scored twice and Chase Leslie had three assists as Red Deer (24-33-6) dealt the Broncos (10-48-5) their 18th straight loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenVancouver GiantsMoose Jaw WarriorsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.